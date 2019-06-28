Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.99.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.