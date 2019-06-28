Carnival (NYSE:CCL) PT Lowered to $59.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Carnival from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Buckingham Research cut Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.70.

CCL stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. Carnival has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $67.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 22,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Carnival by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,383,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,488,000 after buying an additional 188,640 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 198,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 67,630 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 759.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 380,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

