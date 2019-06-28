Carl L. Gordon Purchases 882,352 Shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Stock

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Director Carl L. Gordon bought 882,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PRVL opened at $15.00 on Friday. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.
Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile
