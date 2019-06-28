Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,766,797 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 395% from the previous session’s volume of 962,969 shares.The stock last traded at $23.78 and had previously closed at $23.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James cut Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on Caretrust REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caretrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a current ratio of 15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Caretrust REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 11,620.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,712,097 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $24,926,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,998,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,781,000 after buying an additional 955,883 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,844,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,054,000 after buying an additional 710,291 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,424,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after buying an additional 624,040 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

