Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Sells $34,908.60 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,908.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,540 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $37,175.60.

CDLX stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $531.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.82. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $28.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.99.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.11 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 84.02% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 138,224 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,631,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,471 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,491,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

