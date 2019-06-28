Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Shares Down 6.3%

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 2,088,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,520,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEI. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 423.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 190,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 154,255 shares during the period.

Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

