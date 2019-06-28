BT Group (NYSE:BT) Cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BT Group (NYSE:BT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BT. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. BT Group has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6807 per share. This is a positive change from BT Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. BT Group’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BT Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BT Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BT Group in the first quarter worth $635,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BT Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BT Group in the first quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.