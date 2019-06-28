Brokerages Set WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Price Target at $132.31

Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.31.

WBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Buckingham Research set a $136.00 price target on WABCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WABCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on WABCO from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WABCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WABCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WABCO by 1,152.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WABCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in WABCO by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,261. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.60. WABCO has a twelve month low of $98.90 and a twelve month high of $146.68. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.21). WABCO had a return on equity of 30.90% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $932.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WABCO will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

