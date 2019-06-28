Brokerages Set J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) PT at $1,337.50

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,345 ($17.57).

Several research analysts have recently commented on JDW shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($16.01) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of LON JDW traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,428 ($18.66). 142,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,568. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,051 ($13.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,445 ($18.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,360.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Nigel Connor sold 881 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,372 ($17.93), for a total value of £12,087.32 ($15,794.22). Also, insider John Hutson sold 2,500 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,333 ($17.42), for a total value of £33,325 ($43,545.02). Insiders have sold a total of 5,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,803,732 over the last three months.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

