Brokerages Set Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) Price Target at $12.41

Shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.54 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Exantas Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

XAN traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 237.84 and a current ratio of 237.84. Exantas Capital has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $351.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Exantas Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Exantas Capital by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 95.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 296.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

