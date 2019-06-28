Brokerages Set Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) PT at $32.81

Shares of Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPX shares. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$31.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded up C$0.24 on Friday, hitting C$30.15. 302,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,458. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$24.90 and a 12-month high of C$32.44.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$365.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.7999999 EPS for the current year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

