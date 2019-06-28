Brokerages Set Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Target Price at $2.55

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 154,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,773. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Knott David M now owns 387,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 65,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

