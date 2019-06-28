Brokerages Set Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) Price Target at $839.00

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 839 ($10.96).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGK shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aggreko to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of Aggreko stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 790 ($10.32). 694,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 798.09. Aggreko has a fifty-two week low of GBX 636.80 ($8.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 891.20 ($11.65).

In related news, insider Chris Weston acquired 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £14,280.30 ($18,659.74). Also, insider Stephen Beynon sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 848 ($11.08), for a total transaction of £52,270.72 ($68,300.95).

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

