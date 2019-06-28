Brokerages Expect US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.35). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Well Services.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.60 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.90 price target for the company.

US Well Services stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,546. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $335.05 million and a PE ratio of -3.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. US Well Services has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Well Services stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

