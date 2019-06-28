Brokerages Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $9.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 billion to $9.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 54.23% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. 2,300,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,644. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $140,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 9,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $399,109.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,939,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,965,000 after purchasing an additional 59,380 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 26.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 3.0% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

