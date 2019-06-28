Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $910.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to announce $910.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $904.60 million to $915.70 million. Brink’s posted sales of $824.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 86.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE BCO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.18. 471,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,884. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other Brink’s news, insider Thomas Colan sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $532,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Zukerman sold 21,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,754,363.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,320 shares of company stock worth $2,686,656. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,745,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,569 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,555,000 after buying an additional 40,248 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 6.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,032,000 after buying an additional 45,637 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 605,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,125,000 after buying an additional 54,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

