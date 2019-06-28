BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $7.51

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.51. BRF shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 5,288,473 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BRF in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Santander upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.78.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. BRF had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,336,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,469,000 after buying an additional 3,217,409 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,343,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,751,000 after buying an additional 1,277,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,062,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BRF by 1,282.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BRF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,653,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

