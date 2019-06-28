Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,055 ($13.79) to GBX 1,140 ($14.90) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bovis Homes Group to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,127.50 ($14.73).

Shares of BVS opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.33) on Tuesday. Bovis Homes Group has a twelve month low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,017.17.

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

