Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

BCEI has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 51.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,142,000 after buying an additional 1,128,948 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 136.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $6,721,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 376,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

