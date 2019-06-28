BMO Capital Markets Increases Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$16.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INE. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.00.

INE stock opened at C$13.78 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$11.66 and a 52-week high of C$14.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 68.56.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3897271 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$483,700.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

