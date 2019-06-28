BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,454,800 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 9,109,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $962,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,173,254 shares of company stock valued at $226,240,151. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. FMR LLC raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,525,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,842,000 after buying an additional 6,619,701 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,107,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,536,000 after buying an additional 1,759,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,952,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,752,000 after buying an additional 1,650,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,581,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,290,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

BJ traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.31. 64,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,938. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 23.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.54.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

