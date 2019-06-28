Bitcoin Interest Price Reaches $0.0830 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0830 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Bitfinex. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $15,624.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.59 or 0.00907991 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00225196 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00078179 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007085 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 62% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004442 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

