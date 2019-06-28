BitBay Hits Market Cap of $7.09 Million (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, BitBay has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One BitBay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit. BitBay has a total market cap of $7.09 million and $8,375.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00045850 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002529 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market . The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

