BidaskClub Lowers Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $143.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.23. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $149.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $1,449,494.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,186,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,535,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $2,205,837.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,174,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,816,967.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,706 shares of company stock valued at $46,412,276 in the last 90 days. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,833,000 after purchasing an additional 325,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,405,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,796,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

