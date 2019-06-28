BidaskClub Downgrades American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) to Sell

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APEI. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Public Education to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.15. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.51 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 8.38%. American Public Education’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 131.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

