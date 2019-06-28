Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barnes Group Inc. is a global industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on B. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Barnes Group to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Barnes Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.14.

NYSE B opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.04 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

In related news, Director Gary G. Benanav sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $698,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $97,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $906,230 in the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Barnes Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 767.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

