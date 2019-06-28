BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32. BANKINTER S A/S has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

