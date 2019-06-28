Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,842,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,189,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,459,000 after purchasing an additional 354,323 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,602,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,438 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,370,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,612,000 after purchasing an additional 923,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,824,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,830,000 after purchasing an additional 477,434 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 667,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,625. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.94.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $249.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

