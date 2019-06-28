Bank of America Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $20.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOV. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $23.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.36.

NOV opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

