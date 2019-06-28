Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.18 ($7.19) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.01 ($5.82).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

