BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded BancFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $55.91 on Monday. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.33.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Norick acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BancFirst by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

