AT&T (NYSE:T) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins reiterated an average rating and set a $56.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AT&T from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.31.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. AT&T has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $44.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in AT&T by 6.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 54,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in AT&T by 4.9% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 393,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,663,000 after acquiring an additional 39,465 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 5.1% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 22.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

