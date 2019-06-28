Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) traded up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23. 508,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 246,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Asure Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.04 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Asure Software Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 796,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 259,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,817 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 585,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at $2,344,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

