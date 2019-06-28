ASOS (LON:ASC) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 3,300 ($43.12).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,469.81 ($58.41).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 2,577 ($33.67) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,580 ($85.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,328.78.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported GBX 3.60 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASOS will post 8124.6445986 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 410,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,722 ($48.63), for a total value of £15,260,200 ($19,940,154.19).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

