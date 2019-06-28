Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.22.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $108.41 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $133.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 22.32 and a quick ratio of 22.32.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 901.89%. On average, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Emory University boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emory University now owns 39,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

