Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

ABG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $83.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.13. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $84.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 15,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,188,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3,991.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

