Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s share price rose 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 656,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 189,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

ARDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $25,537.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $47,753 over the last ninety days. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL grew its position in Ardelyx by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 2,639,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 60,171 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ardelyx by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 73,030 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 907,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 257,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

