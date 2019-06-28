Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.24

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 2998877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.05.

The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.90.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman John M. Pasquesi sold 299,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $10,188,196.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $392,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,343 shares of company stock worth $16,927,360 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 264,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

