Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $78.92 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APTV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.40. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $98.77.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $1,708,808.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Aptiv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,946,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,209,000 after purchasing an additional 360,751 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Aptiv by 7.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,567,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $601,537,000 after purchasing an additional 507,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,134,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,321,000 after purchasing an additional 83,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Aptiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,470,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $355,335,000 after purchasing an additional 230,647 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.