Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41666337-1.44471611 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $355.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.25.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Sara L. Hays sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $77,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

