AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at SunTrust Banks

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks from $125.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s FY2020 earnings at ($4.73) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $124.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered AnaptysBio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.25.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Marco Londei sold 10,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $734,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,847.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 22,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $1,654,289.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,210.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 115,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.