Analyzing Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) & GEMALTO NV/S (NYSE:GTOMY)

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) and GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sogou and GEMALTO NV/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sogou 3 2 0 0 1.40 GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sogou currently has a consensus target price of $6.56, indicating a potential upside of 53.55%. Given Sogou’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sogou is more favorable than GEMALTO NV/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sogou and GEMALTO NV/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sogou $1.12 billion 1.51 $98.78 million $0.29 14.72 GEMALTO NV/S $3.51 billion 1.22 $72.13 million N/A N/A

Sogou has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEMALTO NV/S.

Profitability

This table compares Sogou and GEMALTO NV/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sogou 7.05% 9.17% 6.21% GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sogou has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEMALTO NV/S has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Sogou shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sogou beats GEMALTO NV/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Limited.

About GEMALTO NV/S

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services. The company also offers machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things solutions and services; encrypting data, securing identities, and managing access services; and software licensing solutions. In addition, it provides smart card products and solutions to financial institutions, retail, transport, and mobile network operators; and secures digital banking and payment apps and services, as well as protects company and customer data through encryption. Further, the company offers ID verification solutions, mobile and Assurance Hub technologies solutions, trusted services hub services. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. As of April 15, 2019, Gemalto N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Thales S.A.

