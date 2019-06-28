Analyzing Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Beigene (NYSE:BGNE)

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Novartis and Beigene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novartis 4 2 8 1 2.40 Beigene 0 0 10 0 3.00

Novartis currently has a consensus target price of $85.88, suggesting a potential downside of 5.56%. Beigene has a consensus target price of $186.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.62%. Given Beigene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beigene is more favorable than Novartis.

Dividends

Novartis pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Beigene does not pay a dividend. Novartis pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Novartis has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beigene has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novartis and Beigene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novartis 24.55% 16.75% 8.28% Beigene -302.58% -44.75% -34.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Novartis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Novartis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Beigene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novartis and Beigene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novartis $51.90 billion 4.05 $12.61 billion $5.09 17.87 Beigene $198.22 million 29.57 -$673.77 million ($12.15) -10.34

Novartis has higher revenue and earnings than Beigene. Beigene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novartis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Novartis beats Beigene on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products. The company's Sandoz segment provides active ingredients and finished dosage forms of pharmaceuticals in cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, gastrointestinal and hormonal therapy, metabolism, oncology, ophthalmic, pain, and respiratory areas; and finished dosage form anti-infective. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics; protein- or other biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars; and biotechnology manufacturing services. The company's Alcon segment offers intraocular lenses and equipment for cataract procedures; equipment, instruments, and devices for vitreoretinal surgeries; surgical equipment and diagnostic devices for refractive surgical procedures; and devices to treat glaucoma. It also provides viscoelastics, surgical solutions, diagnostic ophthalmic products, surgical packs, and other disposable products for cataract and vitreoretinal surgery. In addition, this segment offers contact lenses and ocular health products; over-the-counter ophthalmic products; eye drops for the temporary relief of ocular itching due to allergies; vitamins for ocular health; and iLux Device, a therapeutic device used to treat meibomian gland dysfunction. Novartis AG has collaboration agreements with Xencor; Surface Oncology; Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Amgen; University of California, Berkeley; Bristol-Myers Squibb; IBM Watson Health; Allergan plc; Science 37, Inc.; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; PEAR Therapeutics; Pfizer; Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and TRIO. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor for the treatment of lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid and hematological cancers; and BGB-290, a small molecule inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers. In addition, its clinical stage drugs include BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway; BGB-A333, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the immune checkpoint receptor ligand PD-L1; BGB-A425, a TIM-3 inhibitor; MGCD-0516, a multi-kinase inhibitor; and CC-122, a cereblon modulator. The company has collaborations with Celgene Corporation, Merck KGaA, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., Zymeworks, BioAtla, LLC, and Ambrx, Inc. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

