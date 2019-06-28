Analysts Set Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) PT at $32.67

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

NVMI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.59. 129,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,783. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $30.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

