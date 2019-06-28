Analysts Set Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Price Target at $34.00

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Norbord from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Norbord from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Norbord from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Norbord by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 310,368 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 179,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 89,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Norbord by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norbord by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,177,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,619,000 after purchasing an additional 469,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 279,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. Norbord has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Norbord had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Norbord will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

