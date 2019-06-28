Analysts Set Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Price Target at $89.96

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,006,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,975,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 44.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLT traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $97.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.46. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $97.74.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 201.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

