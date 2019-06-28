Analysts Set Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT at $1,324.41

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,322.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,082.80. 1,199,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,557. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,114.59. Alphabet has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

