Analysts Set ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) PT at $79.06

Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.06.

ALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

ALE stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.21. The stock had a trading volume of 776,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,600. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $72.42 and a 52 week high of $86.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.27.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). ALLETE had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.5875 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

In other ALLETE news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $338,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn W. Dindo sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $60,292.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,100 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 4,644.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

