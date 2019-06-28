Analysts Expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages predict that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 325.6% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.08. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.23.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.