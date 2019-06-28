Analysts Expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

REXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 5,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $194,196.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,370.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 289.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth $211,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,711,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

